Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Visa stock on August 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.15. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $627.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

