The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.1%

The Ensign Group stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498 shares of company stock worth $2,201,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

