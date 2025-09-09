5,392 Shares in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Paychex by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 95,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.20 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

