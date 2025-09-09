Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 23,145 Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 66,933.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

