Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Holdings Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

