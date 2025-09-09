Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $581.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.19. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

