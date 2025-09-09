39,969 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,952.50. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $570,533.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,859 shares of company stock worth $3,687,577. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%.The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.