Fastenal Company $FAST Stock Position Lifted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4%

FAST opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

