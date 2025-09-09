Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 995.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VSS opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.