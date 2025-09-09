Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

