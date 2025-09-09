Ascent Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

