Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

