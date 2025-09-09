Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.1%

ENPH stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

