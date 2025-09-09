8,080 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 966.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

