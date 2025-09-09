AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 486,200 shares, adropof19.3% from the July 31st total of 602,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

AEOJF opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

