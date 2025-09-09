Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,600 shares, adeclineof19.1% from the July 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPC opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Get Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF alerts:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.