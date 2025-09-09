Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,600 shares, adeclineof19.1% from the July 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of VPC opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.