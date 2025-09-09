Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 348,200 shares, adecreaseof19.3% from the July 31st total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.59% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

