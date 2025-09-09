Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $897,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE ATEN opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

