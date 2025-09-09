Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $907,000 Stake in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $55,049,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,685,000 after acquiring an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,337.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 840,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,500. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,762.35. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.