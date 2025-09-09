6,670 Shares in Argan, Inc. $AGX Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Argan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Argan by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan stock opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.63. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The firm had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $1,688,316.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $617,586.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,520.02. The trade was a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,729,566. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

