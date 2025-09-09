8,390 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 138.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

