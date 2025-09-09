Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 470,800 shares, adeclineof19.5% from the July 31st total of 585,200 shares. Currently,8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently,8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYTU. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Aytu BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aytu BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

