Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 150,900 shares, adropof19.4% from the July 31st total of 187,300 shares. Approximately1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Drilling Tools International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

Shares of Drilling Tools International stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.42.

Drilling Tools International ( NASDAQ:DTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

