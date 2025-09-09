Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) traded down 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22). 1,213,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 519,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.63 ($0.25).

Power Metal Resources Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.48. The stock has a market cap of £18.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,221.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 2.98 EPS for the quarter.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.