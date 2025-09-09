Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 46.7% – Time to Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 46.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 179,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average daily volume of 21,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

