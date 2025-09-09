Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1395524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a market cap of $930.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 765,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

