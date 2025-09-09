Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 30.4% – Should You Buy?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 978,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 137,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 11,842,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

