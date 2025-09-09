Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.30 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.42), with a volume of 6843561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.42).

Deliveroo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. Deliveroo had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deliveroo plc will post 4.037325 EPS for the current year.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 178,000 best-loved restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as around 130,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

