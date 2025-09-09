Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.77 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 244493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

