SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.8571.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,983,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,020,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,048,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,626 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

