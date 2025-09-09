NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Aon plc $AON

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AON by 56,460.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,052,000 after acquiring an additional 760,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AON by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $369.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.94. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.69.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

