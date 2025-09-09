Millennium Management LLC Has $44.22 Million Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,207 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Chemed worth $44,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 597,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,547,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $464.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.44. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $408.42 and a 1 year high of $623.60.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.Chemed’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total transaction of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

