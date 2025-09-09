Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $385,880.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,182.10. This trade represents a 26.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,961 shares of company stock worth $966,602. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Trading Down 3.5%

CDNA stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $710.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.28. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

