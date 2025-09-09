NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,245.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,940.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,753.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,898.57 and a 52-week high of $4,259.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
