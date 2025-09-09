NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,245.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,940.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,753.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,898.57 and a 52-week high of $4,259.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,148.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

