Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

