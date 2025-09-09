Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP grew its position in YETI by 815.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in YETI by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

