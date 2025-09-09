NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,225,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,282,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,967,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,258,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,431,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,698,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

