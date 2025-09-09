NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.