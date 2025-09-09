Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 175,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 49,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $1,418,449.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 307,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,586.94. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,638 shares of company stock worth $9,910,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

