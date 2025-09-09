Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PCRX opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

