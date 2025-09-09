Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 128,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 1,195,624 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,632. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

