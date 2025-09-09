Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 16.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 112.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,806.16. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,699.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

