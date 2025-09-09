Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group by 179.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

UPBD opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

