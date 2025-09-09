2,183 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.