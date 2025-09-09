Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,173.25. This represents a 70.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,029 shares of company stock valued at $130,970,115 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.07 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $220.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

