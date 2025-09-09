USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,200 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Melius downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

