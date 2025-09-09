Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 43,175.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.81. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.015 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,843,978 shares of company stock worth $91,260,033. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.