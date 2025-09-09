Moelis & Company $MC Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 352,490 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

