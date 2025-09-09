Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,041 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 89,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $186,280,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,232,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of EPAM opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

