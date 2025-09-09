Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.